Chetan Sharma, Abbey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty named national selectors
Updated: 24-12-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:47 IST
Speaking to ANI, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) chief Madal Lal confirmed the selection. "Yes, they have been appointed. Now, the one who has played maximum matches will be the chief," he said. A three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik conducted the interviews for national selectors on Thursday.
The same committee had earlier appointed Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as national selectors earlier this year. Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar had also applied for the post of national selector. Agarkar was being pitted as the front runner for the post as he has played 200 matches for India, but in the end, he was not selected for the role. (ANI)
