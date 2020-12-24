Left Menu
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they are taking one game at a time and not listening to the early talk of the Premier League title challenge.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:25 IST
Manchester United taking one game at a time, says Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they are taking one game at a time and not listening to the early talk of the Premier League title challenge. United will travel to Leicester on Boxing Day with the Red Devils one point behind Brendan Rodgers' side, who have played a game more, and a win would take them up to second to temporarily close the gap on leaders Liverpool to just two points.

Their recent run of good form, where they have gone unbeaten in their last seven league games, has sparked discussion of an unlikely title charge. "There is noise around Man Utd anyway so for us it is about improving as a team, taking one game at a time and we have to, that's the name of the game," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"That is the only way that you are going to challenge for anything at the end of the season anyway so it is not something that we talk about. The only thing that we talk about and focus on is improving day by day and learning how to deal with certain situations and maybe now at the moment we are getting praise and that's another thing to learn to deal with," he added. United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 and Solskjaer's third-place finish last season was the second-highest league position, after Jose Mourinho's 2017-18 squad claimed second, since then.

Injuries, suspension and illness mean Solskjaer has not been able to play his favoured front three of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial together too often but, with the three back and thriving, he is expecting bigger and better things. "He (Martial) has made important contributions lately, he has scored goals, he is getting fitter, he showed it against Leeds, and he knows that I am on to him about this, and his running stats from that game set a new standard for him, which I want to see more of," Solskjaer explained.

"He is always going to have the quality and maybe his confidence has been bruised a little bit by what happened earlier on in the season with the red card [against Tottenham] and he has had some criticism but Anthony is going to get better and better and, when we get Mason, Marcus and Anthony firing on all cylinders, we will be more of a threat for teams," he added. (ANI)

