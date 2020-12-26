Cricket-Australia win toss, to bat first in second test in Melbourne

Left Menu
Australia lead the four-test series 1-0 after winning the series-opener at Adelaide Oval by eight wickets. With India's regular captain Virat Kohli having left the tour after Adelaide to return home for the birth of his first child, the touring side have rung the changes, including debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Australia lead the four-test series 1-0 after winning the series-opener at Adelaide Oval by eight wickets.

With India's regular captain Virat Kohli having left the tour after Adelaide to return home for the birth of his first child, the touring side have rung the changes, including debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Gill replaces opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, with paceman Siraj replacing the injured Mohammed Shami.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been included, while Rishabh Pant comes in for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Australia retained the same 11 from the Adelaide test.

Australia team: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon. India team: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

