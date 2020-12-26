Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venues

The NHL anticipates the league's Canadian teams will be able to play games in their home venues when the season starts on Jan. 13. "On the basis of our discussions (with provincial health authorities) in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88

K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He was 88. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers. Report: Rockets G Harden could play Saturday

Houston Rockets star James Harden must remain in isolation until Friday and continue to test negative for COVID-19 before being cleared to return, ESPN reported Thursday. If that happens, the perennial All-Star guard should be available for Saturday's road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. NBA-League postpones Thunder-Rockets game, Harden fined

The National Basketball Association postponed Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets after three Rockets players returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for COVID-19. Four other players are quarantined due to contact tracing and the rest of the team tested negative on Wednesday, the league said. Olympics-Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the event. The Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled for 2020 but were postponed by a year because of the pandemic. Swimming-Sun's doping ban referred back to CAS after appeal

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has had his eight-year ban for doping violations referred back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the Swiss Federal Supreme Court upheld his appeal against the ban on the grounds of bias by one of the CAS panel. The decision could potentially clear the way for Sun to compete at next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics, depending on when the case is heard. Silver defends Harden punishment: "It's Christmas"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday said a $50,000 fine was sufficient discipline for James Harden after the Houston Rockets guard broke the league's COVID-19 protocols by attending a recent party, adding a suspension would have been too harsh. The Rockets' season opener at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed on Wednesday after three of Houston's players returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for COVID-19. Harden was unavailable as he isolated after attending the social event, which was caught on video. Mission for Pelicans, Heat: Reduce turnovers

New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy will be back on familiar turf Friday when his Pelicans face the Miami Heat, the team that gave him his start coaching in the league in 1995. Van Gundy's Pelicans won their season opener on Wednesday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors, 113-99. The game also marked the Pelicans debuts of Eric Bledsoe (18 points) and Steven Adams (eight points, a game-high four steals and two blocks).