Liverpool not thinking about challenging for title at the moment: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they are not thinking about challenging for the title at the moment and are only focused on the next game.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:17 IST
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they are not thinking about challenging for the title at the moment and are only focused on the next game. The Reds hold a four-point lead at the top in Premier League standings with their next match set to be played against West Brom on Sunday.

"Honestly, we do not think about challenging [for] the title at the moment; honestly, not at all. I know is kind of boring but it is the truth because we do not understand it in a different way. We just try to make sure we are as competitive as possible in the next game," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "So, you win a game, which is great - the best feeling you can get. Then usually you play a few days later again. This time we didn't have that, that's true. The first time. Now we try to use that really to prepare for the next few games, probably not for the rest of the season but for the next few games," he added.

Klopp's men have been involved in title races in each of the past two campaigns, following up their second-place finish in 2018-19 by topping the division with 99 points last season. The manager said his players want to win more but for that, they have to keep adding points to their tally. "Being successful in the past can have different kinds of influence - have you had enough? Do you want more? These kinds of things," he said.

"My boys for sure did not have enough yet and want, for sure, more but that does not make it more likely. It just means we created so far a basis and we have to create much more of it to use it in the end. And so far, nothing really happened in this league," Klopp added. (ANI)

