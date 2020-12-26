Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. Kamara equalled the record of Ernie Nevers, who achieved the feat in 1929, with a three-yard run with less than two minutes remaining in the blowout.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:29 IST
NFL-Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Kamara equalled the record of Ernie Nevers, who achieved the feat in 1929, with a three-yard run with less than two minutes remaining in the blowout. The 25-year-old finished with 155 yards rushing on 22 carries. He also had three receptions for 17 yards.

Kamara gave credit to the Saints' offensive line and the wide receivers for getting his side into scoring position. "The O-line did a great job. I didn't really need to do too much," he said. "The receivers did a great job setting the edge and then coming across and doing the dirty work.

"It just feels good to have one of those games. "I'm not really focused on personal goals and yards and stuff like that, as long as the team has success, the personal successes will come."

Only a tactical decision by coach Sean Payton stopped Kamara from possibly setting a new mark of seven rushing touchdowns. The Saints were leading 38-27 on third and goal on the Minnesota one-yard line in the fourth quarter, and while Kamara was on the sidelines ready to enter the fray Payton decided to run the play without him.

Backup quarterback Taysom Hill scored on the one-yard run. "I wasn't worried about it," Kamara said. "Taysom was like 'my bad' and I said 'don't worry about it, it's all good, we'll spread the wealth'.

Kamara later added his sixth touchdown after a 41-yard catch by tight end Adam Trautman had driven the Saints down to the three-yard line. Kamara's milestone was not the only one at the Superdome, with Saints' quarterback Drew Brees becoming the first player to pass for 80,000 career yards.

Brees, who passed for 311 yards in the game on 19-for-26, achieved the milestone when he connected with Latavius Murray on a nine-yard completion early in the second half. The victory also snared the NFC South division title for the Saints (11-4) for the fourth successive year.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHRC to hold vigil for activist Karima Baloch in Toronto

The Baloch Human Rights Council BHRC of Canada will hold a vigil here on Saturday in the memory of rights activist Karmina Baloch, who was found dead early this week in suspicious circumstances. The vigil will be organised at HarbourFront n...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Maha's Aurangabad

A woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Saturday. The woman is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after November ...

Sports News Roundup: NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venues; NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venuesThe NHL anticipates the leagues Canadian teams will be able to play games in their home venues when the season starts on Jan. 13. On th...

Delhi CP instructs police to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets during peak hours

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has instructed his force to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles. According to an of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020