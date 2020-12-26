Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia dismissed for 195, India reach 36/1 at stumps

Debutant Shubman Gill was batting on 28 in the company off Cheteshwar Pujara 7.Mayank Agarwal was the lone Indian to wicket to fall for a duck. India 1st Innings 36 for one in 11 overs Shubman Gill 28 battiing, Cheteshwar Pujara 7 batting Mitchell Starc 114.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:46 IST
Australia dismissed for 195, India reach 36/1 at stumps

India were 36 for one in their first innings in reply to Australia's 195 all out at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at the MCG here on Saturday. Debutant Shubman Gill was batting on 28 in the company off Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

Mayank Agarwal was the lone Indian to wicket to fall for a duck. India still trail Australia by 159 runs.

Earlier, an inspired Indian bowling unit, led by the menacing Jasprit Bumrah (4/56)and the crafty Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35), steam-rolled Australia for a meagre 195. The other debutant for India, Mohammed Siraj (2/40 in 15 overs) also repaid the faith shown in him. While Marnus Labuschagne (48) top-scored for Australia, Travis Head and Matthew Wade made 48 and 30 runs respectively.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings 195 all out in 72.3 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 48, Travis Head 38, Jasprit Bumrah 4/56, R Ashwin 3/25, Mohd Siraj 2/40). India 1st Innings 36 for one in 11 overs (Shubman Gill 28 battiing, Cheteshwar Pujara 7 batting; Mitchell Starc 1/14).

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

Telangana reports 317 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, said the State Health Department. With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 2,84,391, including 6,618 active cases.The total recovery count has surg...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 : LG Manoj Sinha

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020