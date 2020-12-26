Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: Lynn ruled out for six matches due to hamstring injury

Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn on Saturday was ruled out of his side's six matches in the Big Bash League (BBL) due to a hamstring injury.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 26-12-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:40 IST
BBL: Lynn ruled out for six matches due to hamstring injury
Brisbane Heat batsman Chris Lynn (Photo/ Brisbane Heat Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn on Saturday was ruled out of his side's six matches in the Big Bash League (BBL) due to a hamstring injury. Lynn had injured his hamstring while running for a catch during the warm-ups ahead of the Heat's match against the Adelaide Strikers on December 23, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The opening batsman had pulled up sore and he then limped off the field immediately and had to be replaced in the line-up as the bat-flip had already taken place. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, scans then revealed a low-grade hamstring strain and as a result, Lynn will now target a return on January 14 against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Heat's England recruit Lewis Gregory has come out of his 14-day quarantine after arriving from South Africa earlier in December. Brisbane Heat is currently at the bottom of the BBL standings. The side has suffered defeats in all their three matches.

The side will next take on Hobart Hurricanes in the tournament on Sunday at Brisbane.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator is looking at the UK, which sources believe may give its nod to the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine next week, before deciding on giving emergency use a...

George Blake was last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain

George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Br...

Goa bustles with tourists but pandemic may play party-pooper

New Year celebrations and parties in Goa might take a hit this time in view of the pandemic protocol and apprehensions over a new coronavirus strain in England, which has affected flight schedules. While thousands of revellers have arrived ...

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020