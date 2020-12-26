Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former stars hail stand-in captain Rahane's leadership

Australia opted to bat but it was India that seized the initiative with Rahane shuffling his bowlers smartly to keep the hosts under the pump. Can India bat all day, the leg-spinner tweeted.Former India batsman VVS Laxman was impressed with debutants Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj and the new leader at the helm.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:54 IST
Former stars hail stand-in captain Rahane's leadership

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane drew praise for his tactical acumen with former stars hailing his effective bowling changes that put the visitors in a dominating position in the second Test against Australia, here on Saturday. Australia opted to bat but it was India that seized the initiative with Rahane shuffling his bowlers smartly to keep the hosts under the pump. Whether it was the early introduction of off-spinner R Ashwin or the decision to hold back debutant Mohammed Siraj, all his ploys yielded results and eventually the hosts were all out for 195. ''Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane. And the bowlers delivered. Ashwin, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead,'' Former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Rahane is leading the side in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave. Bumrah (4/56) dismissed four Aussie batsmen while Siraj (2/40) accounted for two. Australian spin legend Shane Warne was extremely pleased with the way action unfolded on day one. ''What a terrific day of cricket at the MCG today. Congrats to the ground staff on preparing the best wicket at the MCG for a long time. More of these type of pitches please ! The Indian bowlers were outstanding too & very well lead (sic) by @ajinkyarahane88! Can India bat all day?,'' the leg-spinner tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was impressed with debutants Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj and the new leader at the helm. ''Excellent day's play for India. Bowlers were once again sensational, both the debutants looked confident, Rahane captained the side really well but most importantly they didn't carry the baggage of the loss from Adelaide,'' Laxman tweeted.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator is looking at the UK, which sources believe may give its nod to the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine next week, before deciding on giving emergency use a...

George Blake was last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain

George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Br...

Goa bustles with tourists but pandemic may play party-pooper

New Year celebrations and parties in Goa might take a hit this time in view of the pandemic protocol and apprehensions over a new coronavirus strain in England, which has affected flight schedules. While thousands of revellers have arrived ...

Philippines evaluating emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines is evaluating the emergency use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. Pfizer was the first company to seek the Philippine regulators approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020