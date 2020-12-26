Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Rahane gave me confidence and Bumrah was around me, says Siraj

India pacer Mohammad Siraj on Saturday said that getting the Test cap ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia is the biggest achievement of his life so far.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:59 IST
Mohammad Siraj celebrates after picking the wicket of Labuschagne (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Mohammad Siraj on Saturday said that getting the Test cap ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia is the biggest achievement of his life so far. Siraj went on to take the wickets of Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne and he finished with figures of 2/40 as India bundled out the hosts for 195.

"I was feeling really good, getting the Indian Test camp is the biggest achievement of my life, the bowlers really did well, Ajinkya Rahane was giving me the confidence and Jasprit Bumrah was also around me at all times," Siraj told BCCI.TV. "I was eager to bowl my first over, I started warming up in the first session but I had to wait for my chance, I was really confident, after the lunch break I was just trying to bowl dot balls and create pressure. I was trying to bowl wide off the stumps, I set Cameron Green up and I set him up for the in-swinger," he added.

India bundled out Australia for 195 in the first innings after being asked to bowl first. For the visitors, Bumrah scalped four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets. With the Indian bowlers once again stealing the show, it was a test of facing 11 overs of quality pace bowling for the batsmen in the closing stages of the opening day. While Shubman Gill came out with flying colours, having hit an unbeaten 38-ball 28, Mayank Agarwal failed to stand up and get counted as he fell for a duck.

At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag. (ANI)

