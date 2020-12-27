Left Menu
Cricket-Cummins double-strike lifts Australia in Melbourne

A two-wicket burst by paceman Pat Cummins in the morning rallied Australia and left India vulnerable at 90 for three at lunch on day two of the second test in Melbourne. Cummins denied debutant Shubman Gill a half-century and also dismissed India's number three Cheteshwar Pujara for 17 in a fiery five-ball burst in the middle of the session on a muggy Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 07:25 IST
A two-wicket burst by paceman Pat Cummins in the morning rallied Australia and left India vulnerable at 90 for three at lunch on day two of the second test in Melbourne.

Cummins denied debutant Shubman Gill a half-century and also dismissed India's number three Cheteshwar Pujara for 17 in a fiery five-ball burst in the middle of the session on a muggy Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was left to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, 10 not out, and Hanuma Vihari (13 not out) to steady India, who are still 105 runs short of Australia's modest first innings total of 195 on a grassy pitch.

Pujara and opener Gill resumed with India 36 for one and held firm for the best part of an hour despite some testing lines from Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood. Cummins finally broke their 61-run partnership with a ball that teased Gill (45) into a tentative push away from the body, sending a nick through to wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine.

Cummins then coaxed a thick edge from Pujara, with Paine diving to his right to snaffle a brilliant one-handed catch. Australia lead the four-test series 1-0 after thrashing India by eight wickets within three days at the Adelaide Oval.

