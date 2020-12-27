Left Menu
Cricket-Warner no certainty to return for third test v India - Langer

Burns and Wade produced opening stands of 16 and 70 in Adelaide, and 10 in the first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on day one of the second test on Saturday. It is unclear who would make way for Warner, but Burns is under scrutiny despite scoring an unbeaten 51 in Adelaide as Australia chased down a paltry victory target to win the test by eight wickets in three days.

Opening batsman David Warner is doing everything he can to recover from a groin injury but is still no certainty to play in the third test against India, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Sunday.

Warner tore an adductor muscle in the leadup to the four-test series and was ruled out of the Adelaide opener as well as the ongoing 'Boxing Day' test in Melbourne. The third test starts on Jan. 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"As we've said for the last few weeks, there's no one more professional and he's doing everything possible," Langer told host broadcaster Channel 7. "We saw him bat the day before the game. He's batting again (in the nets) this afternoon here at the MCG. So in terms of his batting, he's flying.

"It's just .... he's still having some trouble with his groin, and we know how dynamic he is, his running between the wickets, the way his movement is all the time. "We still have a few more days until the next test match. Fingers crossed he's ready to go."

In Warner's absence, Matthew Wade has been promoted to the top of the order to partner with Joe Burns, with young all-rounder Cameron Green included in the middle order. Burns and Wade produced opening stands of 16 and 70 in Adelaide, and 10 in the first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on day one of the second test on Saturday.

It is unclear who would make way for Warner, but Burns is under scrutiny despite scoring an unbeaten 51 in Adelaide as Australia chased down a paltry victory target to win the test by eight wickets in three days. The Queensland righthander scored eight in the first innings at Adelaide and a duck in Melbourne on Saturday.

