Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roudnup: Dolphins stun Raiders with late FG; Murray accepts Delray Beach Open and more

NBA roundup: Irving, Nets prevail in Boston Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 29, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a successful return to the NBA's Christmas Day schedule by pulling away in the second half for a 123-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 13:27 IST
Sports News Roudnup: Dolphins stun Raiders with late FG; Murray accepts Delray Beach Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL Roundup: Dolphins stun Raiders with late FG

Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 44-yarder with one second remaining, as the visiting Miami Dolphins inched closer to a playoff spot with a wild 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. Sanders' game-winner came just 18 seconds after Las Vegas (7-8) had seemingly rallied to win the game on a 22-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.

Murray accepts Delray Beach Open wildcard to begin 2021 season

Andy Murray will begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament, the men's tour said on Saturday. The former world number one, whose has slipped to 122nd in the rankings, will join defending champion Reilly Opelka, top-ranked American John Isner and Canada's Milos Raonic in the Florida field.

Golf: Norman out of hospital, to continue isolating at home

Australian golfing great Greg Norman returned home on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in Florida on Christmas Day with COVID-19 symptoms. The 65-year-old said he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after playing in the exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando but began to experience fever, joint and muscle aches later in the week before being admitted to hospital.

NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88

K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He was 88. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.

NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was due to depart on Saturday evening, the Browns said. The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to take on the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. Kamara equalled the record of Ernie Nevers, who achieved the feat in 1929, with a three-yard run with less than two minutes remaining in the blowout.

NBA roundup: Irving, Nets prevail in Boston

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 29, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a successful return to the NBA's Christmas Day schedule by pulling away in the second half for a 123-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday. In his first regular-season game in Boston since joining the Nets, Irving made 13 of 21 shots, hit seven 3-pointers, and handed out eight assists. Irving scored 17 by halftime, but the Nets trailed by three before outscoring Boston 72-41 in the second half in their first Christmas Day game since facing Chicago in 2013.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality.Members of ...

Armed police deployed outside my residence to stop me from visiting Jhansi: UP Cong chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu Sunday alleged the state government has deployed armed police outside his residence here to stop him from going to Jhansi, a day after he was arrested briefly by the state police for taking out ...

PM Modi has brought flood of development in NE: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the North East in his heart and so brought a flood of development in the region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. The BJP government under Modi has given a new identity to the region which is no...

Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute

Gulf Arab foreign ministers will hold a virtual meeting hosted by Bahrain on Sunday ahead of an annual summit to discuss steps towards ending a diplomatic row that has undermined regional stability and thwarted Washingtons efforts to form a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020