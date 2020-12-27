Soccer-Sunderland's game at Accrington postponed due to COVID-19

Sunderland's League One (third-tier) game at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday has been postponed because Sunderland are still dealing with a recent COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, the English Football League said on Sunday. Sunderland said last week that after one player tested positive for the novel coronavirus, selected players and staff underwent additional testing, of which four more returned positive results.

The date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed later, the EFL said. It is the fourth successive Sunderland game to be called off after their trip to Shrewsbury Town and home games against Blackpool and Hull City were also cancelled.