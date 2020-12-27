Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open

The main draw entry for the first Grand Slam of 2021 comes two years after Murray, the five-time runner-up in Melbourne, played what he feared would be his final professional match there, losing in the first round to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. "We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," Tiley said.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:34 IST
Tennis-Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray has been awarded a wildcard for February's Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Sunday. The main draw entry for the first Grand Slam of 2021 comes two years after Murray, the five-time runner-up in Melbourne, played what he feared would be his final professional match there, losing in the first round to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

"We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," Tiley said. "His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get on to the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray went on to have hip resurfacing surgery in January last year but made his comeback to win the Antwerp title nine months later. He missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, suffering a second-round defeat in the U.S. Open before falling in the opening round at Roland Garros.

The 33-year-old will begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament. The Australian Open has been pushed back three weeks to start on Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 measures.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bank employee found dead in hotel room

The body of a Hyderabad-based bank employee was found in the room of a hotel here on Sunday, police said. Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a...

High-level Chinese delegation in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation

A high-level Chinese delegation led by a vice minister of the Chinese Communist Party arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday to take stock of Nepals political situation after the dissolution of Parliament and subsequent split in the ruling Nepal Co...

Want BJP to be strong in every polling booth: MP in charge

The BJPs Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said a roadmap would beprepared to strengthen the party in every polling booth in thestate over the next two yearsRao was on his first visit here after he was made thestate in charge...

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020