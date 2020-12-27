Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sporting legends back Sports Ministry's Fit India Movement

Even at this age, I make sure that I walk and jump regularly so that my digestive system remains strong and I remain fit. Former Indian football captain Bhutia urged parents to allow children to play.People say Indian players are unfit, but I dont believe that.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:41 IST
Sporting legends back Sports Ministry's Fit India Movement

Some of India's sporting legends like Milkha Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia and Pullela Gopichand on Sunday backed the government's Fit India Movement, saying the initiative will not only help the athletes but will also keep the citizens physically agile. Milkha, Bhutia, Gopichand and top Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj took part in the second edition of the Fit India Dialogue which was anchored by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

During the dialogue, Rijiju and the panellists discussed many aspects of sports in India, including how athletes' attitude towards fitness has changed over the decade. Talking about his fitness mantra, 91-year-old legendary sprinter Milkha said: ''One's health is linked to their gut so one needs to take extra care of their digestive system and their diet. Even at this age, I make sure that I walk and jump regularly so that my digestive system remains strong and I remain fit.'' Former Indian football captain Bhutia urged parents to allow children to play.

''People say Indian players are unfit, but I don't believe that. Fitness is something that you can always work for and gain and reach the top level,'' he said. ''I urge the parents to send their children out to play. Children can become professional players in the future, and even if they don't they will remain physically fit.'' Raj said the country's perception about fitness has changed in the past few decades. ''When I started playing cricket in the 90s they paid more attention to skills than fitness, but that has changed a lot as we started playing more matches. We realised that strength training, endurance and agility are equally important and we got more and more educated about it as time and game of cricket progressed.'' National badminton coach Gopichand said he regularly did Surya Namaskar to stay fit during the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

''Fit India is really important and we need them to bring India back on track with regards to physical literacy and such dialogues really help spread that message,'' he said..

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK says it is big brother in TN, asks BJP to fall in line or rework its 2021 poll options

In its first poll rally here, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday bluntly told ally BJP that it cannot be accommodated in the government if it won the assembly elections, due next year, and asserted that Saffron party cannot make a mark in the Drav...

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years

Senior Egyptian security officials visited the Libyan capital Tripoli for the first time in years on Sunday and held talks with officials from the internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA, the Libyan interior ministry sa...

Italy reports 298 coronavirus deaths on Sunday - health ministry

Italy reported 298 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday up from 261 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections was 8,913 down from 10,407 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italys epidemi...

Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

A man has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley, authorities said on unday. Winnebago County States Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020