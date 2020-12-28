Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 27

- - NBA Coverage of Sunday games: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m. Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Previews of Monday games: Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Houston at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 00:41 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 27
Representative Image.

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Coverage of Sunday games (all times ET): Falcons at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bears at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Giants at Ravens, 1 p.m. Bengals at Texans, 1 p.m. Panthers at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Titans at Packers, 8:20 p.m.

- - News:

Report: Ravens fined $250K over COVID outbreak The Baltimore Ravens have been hit with a $250,000 fine related to a major COVID-19 outbreak that led to 23 players being sidelined, according to published reports.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-COVID-FINES, Field Level Media - -

Report: Teams eyeing Meyer for coaching openings Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is being targeted by at least two NFL teams with head coach openings, according to ESPN.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MEYER, Field Level Media - -

Texans place S Murray on reserve/COVID-19 list The Houston Texans placed safety Eric Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday morning.

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-MURRAY-CHESLEY, Field Level Media - -

Browns rookie LT Wills (illness) out vs. Jets Cleveland Browns starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the New York Jets.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-WILLS, Field Level Media - -

Reports: Washington QB Haskins to start vs. Panthers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start the Washington Football Team's home game against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to multiple media outlets.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-HASKINS-SMITH, Field Level Media - -

Report: Seahawks accept Harrison's request for release The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release Damon Harrison next week after the defensive tackle requested to be released by the team, according to the NFL Network.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-HARRISON, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games: Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. DePaul at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Preview of Monday game: Colorado at Arizona , 9:30 p.m. - -

NBA Coverage of Sunday games: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m. Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Previews of Monday games: Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Houston at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. - -

Report: Warriors F Chriss (leg) to miss rest of season Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss will miss the remainder of the season with a broken right leg, The Athletic reported on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CHRISS, Field Level Media - -

Knicks rookie F Toppin (calf) out 7-10 days New York Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin will be out the next 7-10 days as he deals with a strained right calf, the team announced.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-TOPPIN, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Braves great Phil Niekro passes away at 81 Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, 81, died in his sleep overnight, the Atlanta Braves announced in a statement on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-NIEKRO-OBIT, Field Level Media - - - -

HOCKEY NHL

Coyotes send C Stepan to Senators for 2nd-round pick The Arizona Coyotes have parted ways with center Derek Stepan, trading the veteran to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

HOCKEY-NHL-ARI-OTT-STEPAN, Field Level Media - -

Capitals sign G Anderson to professional tryout contract The Washington Capitals signed veteran goaltender Craig Anderson to a professional tryout agreement Sunday.

HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-ANDERSON, Field Level Media - - - -

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Prices of TV and appliances likely to go up by around 10% from January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

Turkeys parliament approved a law Sunday that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association. Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations,...

Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed detai...

Bihar wins award for transferring money to beneficiaries' accounts in COVID time

The Bihar governments initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, thi...

Pakistan opposition parties hold massive rallies on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Leaders of Pakistans Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Speaking at a public meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020