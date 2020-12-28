Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 27

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Coverage of Sunday games (all times ET): Falcons at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bears at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Giants at Ravens, 1 p.m. Bengals at Texans, 1 p.m. Panthers at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Titans at Packers, 8:20 p.m.

- - News:

Report: Ravens fined $250K over COVID outbreak The Baltimore Ravens have been hit with a $250,000 fine related to a major COVID-19 outbreak that led to 23 players being sidelined, according to published reports.

Report: Teams eyeing Meyer for coaching openings Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is being targeted by at least two NFL teams with head coach openings, according to ESPN.

Texans place S Murray on reserve/COVID-19 list The Houston Texans placed safety Eric Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday morning.

Browns rookie LT Wills (illness) out vs. Jets Cleveland Browns starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the New York Jets.

Reports: Washington QB Haskins to start vs. Panthers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start the Washington Football Team's home game against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to multiple media outlets.

Report: Seahawks accept Harrison's request for release The Seattle Seahawks are expected to release Damon Harrison next week after the defensive tackle requested to be released by the team, according to the NFL Network.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games: Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. DePaul at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Preview of Monday game: Colorado at Arizona , 9:30 p.m. - -

NBA Coverage of Sunday games: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m. Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Previews of Monday games: Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Houston at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. - -

Report: Warriors F Chriss (leg) to miss rest of season Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss will miss the remainder of the season with a broken right leg, The Athletic reported on Sunday.

Knicks rookie F Toppin (calf) out 7-10 days New York Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin will be out the next 7-10 days as he deals with a strained right calf, the team announced.

BASEBALL MLB

Braves great Phil Niekro passes away at 81 Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, 81, died in his sleep overnight, the Atlanta Braves announced in a statement on Sunday.

HOCKEY NHL

Coyotes send C Stepan to Senators for 2nd-round pick The Arizona Coyotes have parted ways with center Derek Stepan, trading the veteran to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Capitals sign G Anderson to professional tryout contract The Washington Capitals signed veteran goaltender Craig Anderson to a professional tryout agreement Sunday.

