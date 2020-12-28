Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andy Murray receives Australian Open wild-card entry

The players will be allowed five hours of practice each day at Melbourne Park, but must stay confined to their hotel rooms otherwise.Also receiving a wild card was Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is also recovering from a series of injuries and hasnt played a tour match since the 2019 U.S. Open.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 08:28 IST
Andy Murray receives Australian Open wild-card entry

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year. Former top-ranked Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.

''We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,'' Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Monday. ''As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.'' Murray made a teary retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.

''His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and build himself back up to get onto the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021,'' Tiley added. The rescheduled Australian Open will be played from Feb. 8-21, three weeks later than the original date in order to allow players and officials to spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia. The players will be allowed five hours of practice each day at Melbourne Park, but must stay confined to their hotel rooms otherwise.

Also receiving a wild card was Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is also recovering from a series of injuries and hasn't played a tour match since the 2019 U.S. Open. He missed the 2020 Australian Open due to glandular fever. Fellow Australians Destanee Aiava and Arina Rodionova gaind wild cards into the 128-women's draw.

India's Sumit Nagal and China's Wang Xiyu were awarded wild cards from the Asia-Pacific for the men's and women's main draw, respectively. AP KHS KHS.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo 'couldn't be happier' after winning Player of the Century award

Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo received the Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards with so much joy and pride in Dubai Sunday evening, and said that he could not be happier. Couldnt be happier with tonights award As Im about to celebr...

Brazil Vice President tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, his office said in a statement. The result was confirmed on Sunday. Mourao will remain in isolation at his official vice-presidential residence, s...

New Zealand 431; Pakistan 62-5 at lunch on day 3 of 1st Test

New Zealand claimed four wickets on the third morning of the first cricket test Monday to send Pakistan to lunch at 62-5 and struggling in reply to the hosts first innings of 431. Pakistan resumed its first innings at 30-1 with Abid Ali 19 ...

Schalke appoint Christian Gross as head coach

German club Schalke on Sunday announced the appointment of Christian Gross as the new head coach of the club. Gross has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the end of the season.Christian Gross has been appointed the new first-te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020