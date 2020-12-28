Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Pant, Wade engage in banter

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Australia's opening batsman Matthew Wade engaged in banter on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. Cricket.com.au tweeted a video in which both the players can be heard exchanging words. "The Wade-Pant verbals continue #AUSvIND," Cricket.com.au tweeted.

In the video, Pant can be heard cheering for pacer Jasprit Bumrah from behind the stumps, to which, Wade replied: "Looking at yourself on the big screen?" India are in a commanding position in the match as Australia have already lost three wickets in their second innings. Playing on 90/3 after the completion of 39 over, Australia are trailing by 41 runs with Wade and Travis Head on the field.

Earlier in the day, resuming day three from 277/5, India got off to a decent start but just when things appeared to be going well for the visitor, skipper Ajinkya Rahane got run out while attempting a risky single. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja hit his 15th half-century as India extended their lead by 100 runs. However, in order to add some quick runs, Jadeja went for the big shot off Mitchell Starc but found Pat Cummins in the deep.

Umesh and Ashwin then stitched a brief stand of 19 runs before India lost their third wicket of the day. Nathan Lyon dismissed Umesh in the 114th over. With the intent of scoring quick runs, the visitor started losing wickets at quick intervals and slipped from 294/6 to 326/10. But India had managed to gain a significant first-innings lead of 131 runs. (ANI)