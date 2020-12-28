Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Pant, Wade engage in banter

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Australia's opening batsman Matthew Wade engaged in banter on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:57 IST
Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Pant, Wade engage in banter
Rishabh Pant with Ashwin (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Australia's opening batsman Matthew Wade engaged in banter on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. Cricket.com.au tweeted a video in which both the players can be heard exchanging words. "The Wade-Pant verbals continue #AUSvIND," Cricket.com.au tweeted.

In the video, Pant can be heard cheering for pacer Jasprit Bumrah from behind the stumps, to which, Wade replied: "Looking at yourself on the big screen?" India are in a commanding position in the match as Australia have already lost three wickets in their second innings. Playing on 90/3 after the completion of 39 over, Australia are trailing by 41 runs with Wade and Travis Head on the field.

Earlier in the day, resuming day three from 277/5, India got off to a decent start but just when things appeared to be going well for the visitor, skipper Ajinkya Rahane got run out while attempting a risky single. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja hit his 15th half-century as India extended their lead by 100 runs. However, in order to add some quick runs, Jadeja went for the big shot off Mitchell Starc but found Pat Cummins in the deep.

Umesh and Ashwin then stitched a brief stand of 19 runs before India lost their third wicket of the day. Nathan Lyon dismissed Umesh in the 114th over. With the intent of scoring quick runs, the visitor started losing wickets at quick intervals and slipped from 294/6 to 326/10. But India had managed to gain a significant first-innings lead of 131 runs. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new U.S. law on Tibet policy

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new U.S. legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a ...

Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. But she lost the chance to sing them last year when, at the age of 14, she was forcibly converted from Christianity to Islam and married to a 45-year-old man with children twice her ag...

Banking system liquidity to remain in surplus position: CARE Ratings

The outstanding liquidity in banking system amounted to Rs 5.09 lakh crore as on December 24, Rs 50,386 crore higher than that in the previous week Rs 4.58 lakh crore as on December 18, CARE Ratings said on Monday. The sustained liquidity s...

CreditNirvana, an AI-based Debt Management Platform Announces Pre-series A Funding

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 28 ANINewsVoir CreditNirvana, a Bangalore-based fintech startup offering AI-driven debt management platform Digital collection services, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020