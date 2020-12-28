Left Menu
Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Lead of anything over 100 would be good, says Wade

Australia has their back against the wall in the Boxing Day Test as India inch closer to victory after a dominating show from their bowlers on the third afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. But Matthew Wade has backed Cameron Green and Pat Cummins to contribute with the bat and said a lead of anything over 100 would be good.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:29 IST
Matthew Wade . Image Credit: ANI

Australia has their back against the wall in the Boxing Day Test as India inch closer to victory after a dominating show from their bowlers on the third afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. But Matthew Wade has backed Cameron Green and Pat Cummins to contribute with the bat and said a lead of anything over 100 would be good. After the Indian bowlers ran through the hosts' top-order in their second essay, it was Green and Cummins who played crucial knocks to help Australia stay afloat in the game. At stumps, Australia's score read 133/6 -- lead by 2 runs with 4 wickets in the bag.

"We will take anything. Cummins has done well for us in the past. And we all know what Green is capable of if he gets going. It would be really nice if these two can get a nice partnership. We will take anything and anything over 100 would be good," Wade said in the virtual press conference, after the end of the day's play. Indian bowlers ran riot against the Australian batters as the hosts were reduced to 99/6 from 98/3 in a matter of few overs. Wade admitted that the Indian bowlers bowled well in the match. "They (Indian bowlers) are making it quite challenging (to score runs) at times. They have been pretty much on the mark from the start," he said.

While Joe Burns has completely failed to provide Australia with a good start, Wade has played well in the opener's role as he hit 30 in the first innings and followed it with a 40 in the second innings. Reflecting on the same, Wade said: "I felt pretty confident straight away. The worst part about batting is waiting to bat, I have always struggled to wait and watch. So, just getting there and getting into it is something that I really enjoy. And I enjoy the different challenges that opening (the innings) brings. So, I am happy to do it. After playing a few Tests, I am comfortable in this role." (ANI)

