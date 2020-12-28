Left Menu
Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:35 IST
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement via twitter, bestowing the honour on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the ''ICC Awards'' period. In the same period, he was also the batsman with most fifties (94), most runs (20396) besides having the maximum average (56.97) among players with 70 plus innings

Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats.

