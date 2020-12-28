Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade

Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the DecadePTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:35 IST
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade
The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement via twitter, bestowing the honour on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the ''ICC Awards'' period. In the same period, he was also the batsman with most fifties (94), most runs (20396) besides having the maximum average (56.97) among players with 70 plus innings
Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- Kohli
- Garfield
- Tests
- T20 Internationals
ALSO READ
Need to strike fine balance while confronting Kohli, he can be ruthless: Finch to Australia
Ind vs Aus: No captaincy pressure on Rahane in Kohli's absence, says Gavaskar
We will have our plans in place for Kohli: Langer
Ind vs Aus: My personality is representation of new India, says Kohli
Ind vs Aus: Hosts' 'lethal' bowling attack will be a challenge, says Kohli