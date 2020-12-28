Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feel hundred against England at Lord's is my best, says Rahane

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that his hundred against England at Lord's is his best century even though his ton against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has put the team in a position of strength.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:05 IST
Feel hundred against England at Lord's is my best, says Rahane
India batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that his hundred against England at Lord's is his best century even though his ton against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has put the team in a position of strength. Rahane's 12th century in the longest format of the game and Ravindra Jadeja's well-made fifty gave India firm control in the second Test. It was a Test master-class from Rahane as he played the first two sessions cautiously and then unleashed his true class after the tea on Sunday.

Rahane struck an elegant 103 off 154 balls at Lord's during India's tour of England in 2014 and has decided to rate that one higher than the one being played out at the MCG. "Captaincy is all about backing your instinct. You've got to back your gut feeling. Credit to the bowlers, they bowled in the right areas. (On his knock) It was really special. Getting a century always is. Still feel that my hundred against England at Lord's is my best. This game is not over yet, still have to get four more wickets. (On the run out) I initially thought I was in. I told him (Jadeja) not to worry about my run out and to do keep doing well," Rahane said after the end of play on the third day.

India came into the Boxing Day Test on the back of a humiliating loss. The visitors were bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. This score is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974. Rahane was sent back to the pavilion on the third morning after he was run-out while attempting a risky single. His wicket triggered a collapse and the visitors slipped from 294/6 to 326 all out in the first session itself. At stumps, Australia's score read 133/6 -- lead by 2 runs -- as India kept a tight rein on the hosts' batsmen and did not allow them to settle. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Online exam from next year for select govt recruitment: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A Common Eligibility Test CET will be conducted online across the country from next year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to select central government jobs, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. He said the test wi...

IRDAI proposes standard norms for travel insurance

Regulator IRDAI on Monday proposed standard guidelines for travel insurance with a view to ensuring uniformity and certainty about coverage, exclusions and terms of coverage for domestic as well as international travel. The guidelines will ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near record highs after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open near record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks. In a su...

Kerala Syrian Church dispute: Orthodox faction meets PM

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Monday said it had a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has initiated discussions with two rival Kerala-based Syrian church groups to end their bitter battle for possession of over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020