Feel hundred against England at Lord's is my best, says Rahane

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that his hundred against England at Lord's is his best century even though his ton against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has put the team in a position of strength. Rahane's 12th century in the longest format of the game and Ravindra Jadeja's well-made fifty gave India firm control in the second Test. It was a Test master-class from Rahane as he played the first two sessions cautiously and then unleashed his true class after the tea on Sunday.

Rahane struck an elegant 103 off 154 balls at Lord's during India's tour of England in 2014 and has decided to rate that one higher than the one being played out at the MCG. "Captaincy is all about backing your instinct. You've got to back your gut feeling. Credit to the bowlers, they bowled in the right areas. (On his knock) It was really special. Getting a century always is. Still feel that my hundred against England at Lord's is my best. This game is not over yet, still have to get four more wickets. (On the run out) I initially thought I was in. I told him (Jadeja) not to worry about my run out and to do keep doing well," Rahane said after the end of play on the third day.

India came into the Boxing Day Test on the back of a humiliating loss. The visitors were bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. This score is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974. Rahane was sent back to the pavilion on the third morning after he was run-out while attempting a risky single. His wicket triggered a collapse and the visitors slipped from 294/6 to 326 all out in the first session itself. At stumps, Australia's score read 133/6 -- lead by 2 runs -- as India kept a tight rein on the hosts' batsmen and did not allow them to settle. (ANI)