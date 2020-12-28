Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Laszlo not too worried about strikers' form going into ATKMB test

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo faces a unique quandary as he prepares his team to take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium, here on Tuesday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:15 IST
ISL 7: Laszlo not too worried about strikers' form going into ATKMB test
Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo faces a unique quandary as he prepares his team to take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium, here on Tuesday. On one hand, goals are coming from everywhere -- Chennaiyin have already had six different individual goalscorers this term. On the other, the people tasked with scoring them -- the strikers -- aren't finding the net often enough.

Against ATKMB, who are yet to concede from open play this season, the likes of Jakub Sylvestr will have to do a lot better if Chennaiyin are to walk away from the match with something. Laszlo is happy with how goals are coming from different sources and stressed that it was no accident. "We have not just one goalscorer. We have (scorers from different places), from the left, right or the middle. This is also more or less down to our strategy," he said.

But he also recognised the need for his team to be less wasteful upfront. Lallianzuala Chhangte failed to hit the target from good positions all season before finally doing so against SC East Bengal, while Sylvestr has the worst conversion rate (5.26) in the league among players who have scored at least one goal. "I would be very happy if our main strikers score a lot more goals. Actually, we missed a lot of chances even in the last game. But I'm also happy about how we have so many Indian goalscorers -- (Rahim) Ali, (Lallianzuala) Chhangte and (Anirudh) Thapa. I think this is important too," said Laszlo.

Chennaiyin will have to be on their toes right till the final whistle for ATKMB has developed a knack for scoring late winners. They have scored in the last fifteen minutes of the match four times already. That trend may have to do with how ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas drills his team to react to situations as they evolve. "You can prepare your team for one thing and after that, the opponent can do something differently. The more important thing is that you have your ideas very very clear. Then you can adapt to your opponent," he said.

While ATKMB are favorites going into the match, Habas has been around long enough to know there are no easy matches in the ISL. "Chennaiyin has very good players and it is going to be a hard game for us. My team is going to have to concentrate throughout the match," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Online exam from next year for select govt recruitment: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A Common Eligibility Test CET will be conducted online across the country from next year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to select central government jobs, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. He said the test wi...

IRDAI proposes standard norms for travel insurance

Regulator IRDAI on Monday proposed standard guidelines for travel insurance with a view to ensuring uniformity and certainty about coverage, exclusions and terms of coverage for domestic as well as international travel. The guidelines will ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near record highs after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open near record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks. In a su...

Kerala Syrian Church dispute: Orthodox faction meets PM

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Monday said it had a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has initiated discussions with two rival Kerala-based Syrian church groups to end their bitter battle for possession of over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020