Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everton's clash with Man City postponed due to coronavirus

Everton's clash with Manchester City has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Toffees were due to play host to Pep Guardiola's team at Goodison Park in the Premier League clash on Monday night.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:24 IST
Everton's clash with Man City postponed due to coronavirus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Image Credit: ANI

Everton's clash with Manchester City has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Toffees were due to play host to Pep Guardiola's team at Goodison Park in the Premier League clash on Monday night. City informed that they reported a 'number of positive cases' ahead of the clash which resulted in the encounter being called-off.

All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. "After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," City said in a statement.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares mark best close in 10 months on Brexit, vaccine cheer

European shares marked their strongest close in 10 months on Monday, with German shares hitting a record high as relief over long-awaited U.S. coronavirus relief, a Brexit trade deal and a vaccine programme lifted spirits in thin holiday tr...

COVID-19: Anil Vij stable, likely to be discharged from hospital in next few days

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in next few days as the doctors attending on him are satisfied with progress in his ...

Gen Naravane begins rare visit to South Korea; holds talks with top military brass

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday held extensive talks with the top military brass of South Korea as he began a three-day rare visit to the East Asian country to further deepen strategic ties amid mounting concerns over Chinas military m...

Coronavirus cases at Man City see game at Everton called off

A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Mondays Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground. Pep Guardiolas team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020