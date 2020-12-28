Left Menu
Coronavirus cases at Man City see game at Everton called off

Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. It comes amid concerns in England about the spread of a variant of COVID-19.The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume, City said.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Monday's Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground. Pep Guardiola's team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members. City was able to play Newcastle on Saturday.

But hours before kickoff was due at Goodison Park on Monday, City announced that the latest round of coronavirus testing had produced "a number" of new positives. "With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," City said in a statement. "Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture." It comes amid concerns in England about the spread of a variant of COVID-19.

"The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume," City said. The Premier League said further testing would take place at City on Tuesday.

City's trip to Everton is the second Premier League match this season to be called off due to the coronavirus cases after Newcastle's game against Aston Villa at the start of the month. "The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them," the league said.

