Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. QB Allen leads surging Bills into matchup vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills likely could be forgiven if they find themselves looking past Monday's opponent and toward the playoffs. Then again, the AFC East champion Bills (11-3) might be more interested in making a statement against the New England Patriots (6-8) in Foxborough, Mass. After all, the Patriots essentially have owned the division since Bill Belichick brought his hoodie to their sideline, and Buffalo hasn't swept its AFC East rival since 1999. NBA roundup: Mavs rout Clippers behind record first half

Luka Doncic had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks set an NBA record for the largest halftime lead in the shot-clock era in a 124-73 win at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. Josh Richardson scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half for Dallas, which took a 77-27 lead into the break after shooting 58 percent from the floor and holding the Clippers to 24.3 percent, including 1 of 19 from 3-point distance. Horse racing-USADA calls horse racing integrity act 'new era' in sport

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday the recently-passed Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) that will allow the body to oversee a national drug testing program for horse racing signifies a new era in the sport. HISA, which will put anti-doping/medication control and safety programs under the umbrella of one independent, non-governmental authority as opposed to individual state racing commissions, was signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday. Report: NBA veteran Young to play in China

NBA veteran Nick Young is headed to the Chinese Basketball Association to play with the Zhejiang Lions, The Athletic reported Monday. Young, 35, has been out of the NBA since a four-game stint with the Denver Nuggets in the 2018-19 season. The No. 16 overall pick by Washington in the 2007 NBA Draft, he played with the Wizards (2001-12), Los Angeles Clippers (2012), Philadelphia 76ers (2012-13), Lakers (2012-17) and Golden State Warriors (2017-18). NBA: Sixers president fined $50,000 by NBA for violating tampering rule

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey $50,000 on Monday for violating its anti-tampering rule after he posted a message about Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden on social media. Morey, who was Houston's general manager before he joined the 76ers in November, fueled speculation about a trade for Harden when on Dec. 20 he posted a memory of one of the former league MVP's individual accomplishments from last year. NHL-Swede Lundqvist to have open heart surgery

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist is to undergo open heart surgery, he said on Monday The 38-year-old Swede, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals in October, had previously announced he would sit out the upcoming NHL season due to a heart condition. NFL roundup: Steelers end skid, clinch AFC North

Ben Roethlisberger led a second-half comeback Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers broke a three-game losing streak and clinched the AFC North title with a 28-24 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. After the Steelers (12-3) trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, Roethlisberger's 25-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster put the Steelers ahead for the first time with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter. Lakers, Blazers ready for playoff rematch

In a first-round rematch of last season's Western Conference playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers visit the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. It's the first meeting between the clubs since Los Angeles claimed a 4-1 series win in the opening round in August. Tennis-Federer out of Australian Open: agent

Six-times champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to work his way back to fitness from two knee operations earlier this year, his agent said. The 39-year-old Swiss last played a competitive match at the season-opening Grand Slam in January before he had to undergo surgery on his knee. He later required a second operation. Murray to return to Australian Open as wild card

Three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Andy Murray has received a main-draw wildcard bid to the 2021 Australian Open. "We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," tournament director Craig Tiley said. "As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open."