Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-France's Ntamack to have surgery for double jaw fracture

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack faces several weeks on the sidelines, and could miss the start of next year's Six Nations, after suffering a double jaw fracture that requires surgery, the 21-year-old said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:21 IST
Rugby-France's Ntamack to have surgery for double jaw fracture

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack faces several weeks on the sidelines, and could miss the start of next year's Six Nations, after suffering a double jaw fracture that requires surgery, the 21-year-old said. Ntamack suffered the injury in Toulouse's Top 14 victory over Bordeaux Begles on Sunday. He was substituted with around 12 minutes remaining.

"Following a blow to the jaw which occurred in the first half of the match between Toulouse and Bordeaux the examinations show a double fracture of the jaw," Ntamack tweeted. "I will have to undergo an operation and be away from the field for a few weeks."

Ntamack has formed a formidable partnership with Toulouse team mate Antoine Dupont, the 2020 Six Nations player of the championship. He is likely to miss Toulouse's trip to Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup next month.

France head coach Fabien Galthie will assemble his squad for the 2021 Six Nations on Jan. 25, with 'Les Bleus' facing Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in their opener on Feb. 6. Galthie's side were second behind champions England on match points difference last season and also suffered a sudden-death defeat by the World Cup finalists in the Autumn Nations Cup final.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier, asked about future, says plans to serve France

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday he saw himself serving his home country, France, in some capacity following the completion of his work on negotiating Britains exit from the EU. I will use my energy to wo...

Rajini does a U-turn; says he is not going to take the political plunge

Making a U-turn on his political plunge, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not join politics and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health. He had first announced in 2017, after years of speculation, ...

Russia, working with U.S., seizes cocaine, arrests traffickers, says Moscow

Russias Federal Security Service FSB said on Tuesday it had worked with U.S. authorities to seize large quantities of cocaine and break up an international drug smuggling ring. In a rare statement on law enforcement cooperation between Mosc...

Zimbabwe bans use of mercury in mining

Zimbabwe has banned the use of mercury in mining and placed controls on its release from industrial operations, joining several countries which have phased out the toxic metal, state media reported on Tuesday. The ban will affect small-scal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020