Cricket-India salutes inspirational Jinks, chill Gill

Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralised by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide where they registered their lowest test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli's influence with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:58 IST
Regular captain Virat Kohli led the tributes to India on Tuesday after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second test in Melbourne. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralised by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide where they registered their lowest test innings total of 36.

The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli's influence with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. "What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team," Kohli tweeted.

"Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here." India's build-up for the series was marred by injuries to opener Rohit Sharma (hamstring) and quick Ishant Sharma (side strain). A fit-again Rohit will join the squad on Wednesday after completing his quarantine period.

"To win a test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement," tweeted batting great Sachin Tendulkar. "Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st test and level the series. Brilliant win."

Former test opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team and was particularly impressed by opener Shubman Gill who chipped in with fluent, nerveless knocks in both innings of his debut test. "A really special win at the MCG. Great determination and great character. Rahane led from the front, the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill," tweeted Sehwag.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

