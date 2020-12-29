Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jadeja joins Dhoni and Kohli to become 3rd Indian to play 50 games across all three formats

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday expressed gratitude after becoming the third Indian cricketer to feature in 50 or more games for the country across all three formats -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:36 IST
Jadeja joins Dhoni and Kohli to become 3rd Indian to play 50 games across all three formats
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja along with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (Image: Ravindra Jadeja's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday expressed gratitude after becoming the third Indian cricketer to feature in 50 or more games for the country across all three formats -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Jadeja joined Indian captain Virat Kohli and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the elite club.

The all-rounder, who has played 50 Tests, 168 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the support staff for always backing him. "It's a great honour to join Mahi Bhai and Virat as the only others to have played 50 games across all 3 formats for India. A big thank you to the BCCI, my team mates, the brilliant support staff for showing faith in me and for always backing me. Onwards and upwards. Jai Hind," Jadeja tweeted.

Former skipper Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004, had featured in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India. On the other hand, Kohli has played 87 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 85 T20Is for the Men in Blue. Jadeja hit his 15th fifty in the longest format of the game on Monday in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The all-rounder's half-century and skipper Ajinkya Rahane's 12th ton had given India firm control on the game.

Riding on the back of the confidence from day three, India first dismissed Australia for 200 on the fourth morning and then came back to chase the target of 70 in just 15.5 overs. If one session had cost India the first Test, it was again a session -- which Rahane and Jadeja weathered on the second day of the second Test -- that saw India bag the second game. The win also ensured India moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt's scholarship scheme to help 4 cr SC students in 5 years: BJP

The Modi government aims to provide post-matric scholarship to over four crore students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category over the next five years, raising the number from existing 60 lakh beneficiaries, senior BJP leader and Socia...

Glenmark becomes the first company to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin fixed dose combination, at an affordable price for adults with Type 2 Diabetes in India

Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin 100 mg Vildagliptin 50 mg Fixed Dose Combination FDC The FDC will be marketed under two brand names Remo V and Remozen V Remogliflozin is an innovative, patent-protected...

MP cabinet gives nod to ordinance on freedom of religion bill

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday gave its nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for viol...

ICA president happy with BCCI's grant of Rs 3 crore, hopes all demands will be met gradually

Indian Cricketers Association ICA president Ashok Malhotra on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the BCCIs decision to release an additional funding of Rs 3 crore to run the players body and hoped their pending demands will be met sooner tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020