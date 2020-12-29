Left Menu
Soccer-Free agent Wilshere returns to Bournemouth to work on fitness

Wilshere made 28 appearances for Bournemouth when he was loaned to the south coast club in the 2016-17 season. The former England international, who last played for his country at the 2016 European Championship, made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.

Former West Ham United midfielder and free agent Jack Wilshere is training with Bournemouth to maintain his fitness levels, the second-tier Championship club said on Tuesday. Wilshere had his contract at West Ham terminated during the close season after two years with the London side.

