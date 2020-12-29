Left Menu
Liverpool appoint Schlumberger as head of recovery, performance

Liverpool on Tuesday announced appointment of Andreas Schlumberger as the head of recovery and performance.

Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Tuesday announced appointment of Andreas Schlumberger as the head of recovery and performance. "Liverpool Football Club has appointed Dr Andreas Schlumberger as head of recovery and performance. This newly-created specialist role will support and work in close collaboration with the current performance, medical, and rehabilitation leadership," the club said in a statement.

Schlumberger joins the Reds' first-team backroom set-up at the AXA Training Centre from Schalke 04. The 54-year-old does so after almost a year with the Royal Blues, where he held the position of head of fitness and prevention. The German has previously worked with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, having spent four seasons with Borussia Dortmund between 2011 and 2015 as a rehabilitation coach.

After leaving Signal Iduna Park, he joined Bayern Munich in a similar capacity, before switching to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017, where he was positioned for two-and-a-half campaigns prior to linking up with Schalke. Liverpool are currently gearing up for the Premier League match against Newcastle, slated to take place on Thursday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

