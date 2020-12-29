Sports News Roundup: Padres join World Series favorites; Morant sprains ankle in Grizzlies' OT win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Toews joins growing list of sidelined Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is sidelined due to an undisclosed illness and won't be ready for the start of the regular season. Toews, 32, joins a growing list of Blackhawks who aren't available at the outset of training camp.

Top 25 roundup: Maryland topples No. 6 Wisconsin

Eric Ayala scored 17 points and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds as Maryland shot 64 percent in the second half en route to a 70-64 upset of No. 6 Wisconsin on Monday night in Madison, Wis. Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) erased an eight-point deficit early in the second half to earn the program's first victory against a top-10 foe since defeating Iowa on Jan. 28, 2016.

NFL roundup: Steelers end skid, clinch AFC North

Ben Roethlisberger led a second-half comeback Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers broke a three-game losing streak and clinched the AFC North title with a 28-24 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. After the Steelers (12-3) trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, Roethlisberger's 25-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster put the Steelers ahead for the first time with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter.

Alpine skiing-American Cochran-Siegle takes first World Cup win in Bormio

Ryan Cochran-Siegle ended a long U.S. men's Alpine ski team drought on Tuesday by taking his first World Cup win in a super-G in the Italian resort of Bormio. The 28-year-old, son of 1972 Olympic slalom gold medallist Barbara Cochran, beat Austrian Vincent Kriechmayer by 0.79 seconds down the Stelvio piste with Norwegian Adam Smiseth Sejersted third.

Ice hockey-IIHF president to meet Belarus' Lukashenko to discuss 2021 world championship - RIA

The head of ice hockey's international governing body said on Tuesday it would do everything possible to ensure the 2021 world championship is held in Belarus as planned despite calls from the opposition to move the tournament. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has faced weekly protests since claiming victory in an Aug. 9 election his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko, who is an avid hockey fan, denies rigging the vote and has rejected calls to step down.

Murray to return to Australian Open as wild card

Three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Andy Murray has received a main-draw wildcard bid to the 2021 Australian Open. "We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," tournament director Craig Tiley said. "As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open."

Tennis-Indian Wells postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The prestigous BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells that was scheduled to be held in California in March has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, organisers said on Tuesday. It marks the second consecutive year the dual ATP-WTA hardcourt event, which is often called the "fifth major" after the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been impacted by the virus as the 2020 edition was cancelled.

NBA roundup: Morant sprains ankle in Grizzlies' OT win

Brandon Clarke converted the go-ahead tip-in with 38.6 seconds remaining in overtime and the visiting Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the short-handed Brooklyn Nets for a 116-111 victory on Monday night. Joe Harris saw his 3-point try hit the front of the rim with 5.6 seconds remaining, and Memphis' Kyle Anderson capped a career-high, 28-point night by hitting three free throws in the final 3.9 seconds.

Tennis-Simon, Daniell and Andujar join ATP Council after Djokovic withdrawal

Gilles Simon, Marcus Daniell and Pablo Andujar were voted as the new members on the 2021-22 ATP Players Council, the governing body for men's tennis said on Tuesday, days after world number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the elections. Djokovic set up the breakaway Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) on the eve of the U.S. Open in September after he resigned as the head of the player council.

Aces high: Padres join World Series favorites

Landing a pair of aces to front a once-ragged rotation has thrust the San Diego Padres near the top of the 2021 World Series odds. The Padres jumped from 12-1 to 7-1 at SportsBetting.com to win the World Series behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1) and New York Yankees (6-1).