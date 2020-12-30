Left Menu
Tennis-Frenchman Tsonga not fit enough for Australian Open

Tennis-Frenchman Tsonga not fit enough for Australian Open

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has joined Roger Federer in withdrawing from the 2021 Australian Open after failing to recover fully from a lower back injury. The 35-year-old has not played since retiring from his first-round match at Melbourne Park in January when trailing Alexei Popyrin 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1.

"Despite great progress in recent months, I am still not able to play in competition," Tsonga, a 2008 finalist in Melbourne, wrote in a social media post. "In agreement with the medical team, the Australian Open is therefore compromised this year.

"I am looking forward to getting back on a tennis court, but I have to be patient ... Even if not going to Australia this year is a heartbreaker." The first Grand Slam of 2021 has been delayed by three weeks due to Australia's strict border rules to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It will start on Feb. 8.

Six-times champion Federer pulled out earlier this week as he continues to work his way back to fitness from two knee operations earlier this year.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

