Every goal gave me happiness: Bielsa on 5-0 win over West Brom

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is delighted with the team's sumptuous 5-0 win over West Brom and said each one of those goals gave him happiness.

ANI | West Bromwich | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:08 IST
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo/ Leeds United website) . Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is delighted with the team's sumptuous 5-0 win over West Brom and said each one of those goals gave him happiness. Also, with this victory on Tuesday, Leeds United equalled their biggest-ever Premier League away win. Romaine Sawyers scored an own goal in the ninth minute as Leeds United took the lead. Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, and Raphina then netted one goal each to hand their side a comprehensive win.

"The most important thing is that we were very efficient. Normally it's difficult for us to make chances to score five goals. In this game we managed to do that even if one of the goals, we weren't responsible for it," the club's official website quoted Bielsa as saying. "Had we not been so efficient, the margin of the victory would have been lower. Of course the first goal matters but we were dominating and trying to create chances of our own. All of the goals gave me happiness," he added.

Bielsa is also happy over the fact that his side managed to keep a clean sheet while scoring some spectacular goals. "We dominated the game, we made a few errors and they couldn't capitalise on anything. We attacked constantly and we were efficient, all those details make it a positive performance. It's important for us not to concede goals because we've conceded way too many goals for the amount of games played. To avoid conceding a goal increases the security of the team," he said. (ANI)

