Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia seek quick fix to batting woes after Melbourne misfire

Australia's sub-par batting in the first test was glossed over by the thumping three-day win at the Adelaide Oval, but there was no hiding behind the bowlers in the eight-wicket loss in Melbourne that levelled the four-test series 1-1. Skittled for 195 in the first innings and only reaching 200 in the second due to doughty tail-end resistance, Australia failed to record a half-century for the first time in a home test match since 1988 when they were beaten by a mighty West Indies team.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:37 IST
Cricket-Australia seek quick fix to batting woes after Melbourne misfire

Australia head to the third test against India desperately searching for answers to their batting woes and with fingers crossed that sidelined opener David Warner will be ready to slot back into the side in Sydney. Australia's sub-par batting in the first test was glossed over by the thumping three-day win at the Adelaide Oval, but there was no hiding behind the bowlers in the eight-wicket loss in Melbourne that levelled the four-test series 1-1.

Skittled for 195 in the first innings and only reaching 200 in the second due to doughty tail-end resistance, Australia failed to record a half-century for the first time in a home test match since 1988 when they were beaten by a mighty West Indies team. India's bowlers have adhered to simple plans -- attacking the stumps and setting leg-side fields -- but the home side's batsmen have looked bereft of answers.

Steve Smith, the world's top-ranked test batsman, admitted on Tuesday he had allowed Ravichandran Ashwin to "dictate terms" after being dismissed for a duck and one run by the spinner in the series. Marnus Labuschagne, who piled up the runs against New Zealand and Pakistan in the last home summer, has also been stifled by India's disciplined attack.

Australia captain Tim Paine said after the defeat the team had become tentative in the face of top class bowling and needed to get on the front foot more. Former skipper Ricky Ponting said they were batting like they were "scared" to get out.

"They’ve got to show some more intent,” he told a Cricket Australia website. "They’ve got to get them quicker than two-and-a-half runs an over because what we’ve seen from Adelaide to here, if they’re trying to apply themselves and bat for long periods of time they haven’t been good enough to do that."

Warner has been included in Australia's 18-man squad for Sydney along with the uncapped Will Pucovski but neither are certainties to play. Coach Justin Langer said this week that Warner was yet to get up to speed with his running, while Pucovski would be a huge risk due to his history of concussion problems.

As expected, opener Joe Burns was axed after his horror test in Melbourne where he made a total of four runs and appeared a nervous wreck. If neither Warner nor Pucovski pass fitness tests, Australia may look to Marcus Harris, who was dropped during the Ashes last year after repeated failures, and persist with middle order batsman Matthew Wade as a makeshift opener.

India set up victory with a first innings 326, anchored by a sparkling century from stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, yet the result might have been different had Australia held their catches. Having spilled seven at the MCG and reprieved Rahane twice, Australia's bowlers will demand better support in the field at the SCG when the third test starts Jan. 7. (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to AP on plea against condition of 3-yr practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the stipulated condition of three years practice as an advocate to be eligible for appearing in exam for appointment as civil judge in the ...

Exports may reach USD 290 bn by fiscal-end: FIEO

The countrys exports may reach USD 290 billion by the end of this fiscal as the outbound shipments were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of the year, FIEO said on Wednesday. Federation of Indian Exports Organisations ...

India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries

India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday held a meeting of the joint working group on fisheries, during which important humanitarian matter was discussed. The meeting, which took place through video conferencing, was led by Fisheries Secretaries of...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of KKDIL, others

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of KKDIL Nidhi Ltd and some individuals to recover dues totalling over Rs 35 lakh. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020