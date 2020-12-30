Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs Pak: Hafeez lauds Pakistan's show of resilience against New Zealand

Star all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez hailed Pakistan's resilience on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

ANI | Tauranga | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:30 IST
NZ vs Pak: Hafeez lauds Pakistan's show of resilience against New Zealand
Pakistan lost the first Test against New Zealand (Image: Pakistan Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Star all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez hailed Pakistan's resilience on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday. Fawad Alam's second Test ton and Mohammad Rizwan's fifth Test half-century went in vain as New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs. Day five of the first Test was an emotional joy ride. With Fawad and Pakistan skipper Rizwan weathering the storm in the first two sessions, it almost looked like the game will be drawn as the duo stitched the eighth-longest fourth-innings partnership of all time.

However, New Zealand pacers denied visitors a draw as Pakistan lost all six wickets in the concluding session of the match. Hafeez lauded the Pakistan side for showing character and fighting till the last breath. "Team Pakistan Flag of Pakistan proud of U on showing a great resilient attitude & fought hard till the end. Strong Character shown Stay strong and comeback harder iMRizwanPa iamfawadalam25 #PakvsNz," Hafeez tweeted.

For Fawad, it was like a re-birth as he hit a Test century after 11 years. The left-handed batsman had scored a hundred on his debut in July 2009. Hafeez hailed Fawad for proving "many many people wrong" and congratulated the southpaw for the second Test ton.

"Ur Hard work, Dedication, and Resilience proved many many wrong. Respect Red heart Well done & congratulations @iamfawadalam25 on scoring 2nd Test," Hafeez said in another tweet. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced

Out of 227 returnees from the United Kingdom, the Dehradun administration has tracked 202 people so far, while 25 people are still untraced. Police, Local Intelligence Unit and other units are helping the local authorities to track these 25...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks near record peak, dollar stumbles again

World stocks edged closer to recent record highs and Asian shares hit a record peak on Wednesday, as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year, with the upbeat mood pushing the safe-haven dollar to its lowest since April 2018.Eu...

Rs 3.09 crore worth sugarcane procured by mills in Muzaffarnagar: Officials

Eight sugar mills have procured over Rs 3 crore worth of sugarcane from farmers during the current crushing season, officials said here on Wednesday.According to District Cane Officer R D Trivedi, the eight sugar mills comprise Khatauli, Ma...

Sensex rises by 133.14 points to close at record high of 47,746.22; Nifty jumps 49.35 pts to 13,981.95.

Sensex rises by 133.14 points to close at record high of 47,746.22 Nifty jumps 49.35 pts to 13,981.95....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020