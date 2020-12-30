Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Visitors came with fantastic plans for Smith, says Hussey

Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey has said Steve Smith being unable to get going against India is a "huge blow" for the hosts, adding that the visitors have come all prepared for the batsman.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:55 IST
Ind vs Aus: Visitors came with fantastic plans for Smith, says Hussey
Steve Smith (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey has said Steve Smith being unable to get going against India is a "huge blow" for the hosts, adding that the visitors have come all prepared for the batsman. So far in the series, India have managed to keep a tight rein on Smith. The reason for this, according to Hussey, is the "fantastic" plans that the Indian side has put in place for the batter. Hussey said India is bowling straight, attacking the stumps, and setting a leg-side field for him to cut off scoring options.

"Steve Smith has not been able to get going in this series at all and it is a huge blow for Australia and their chances in this series. India have come to Australia with fantastic plans for Smith. India are attacking the stumps, bowling straight, setting leg-side field to cut off scoring options and it is really working," Hussey said in a video posted by ESPN Cricinfo. "Last summer, the New Zealand team got Smith out a few times with the short bowl. I have noticed, Bumrah in particular, he has been bowling short and pushing Steve Smith back and then attacking the stumps, looking for LBW or bowling him out. So, big form worries for Steve Smith. He is a great player and we would expect him to work his way out of it," he added.

India secured an eight-wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test. With no Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma, no Ishant Sharma, no Mohammad Shami, and the humiliation of getting bundled out for 36 at the Adelaide Oval, it was a brilliant turnaround by India to level the series. The win not only brought India right back in the series, but also took the team a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. While Australia's whole batting line-up has struggled to score big runs against India, one major concern for the hosts apart from Smith is Marnus Labuschagne's form. Hussey feels India are using Labuschagne's vulnerabilities to their advantage.

"Marnus Labuschagne came with so much expectation into the series that he was going to have another prolific season, but unfortunately, it has not really worked out that way just yet. Indians have got a really good plan for him and they know he is a little bit vulnerable for LBWs. So, they are bowling very straight to him and setting leg-side field to cut off the run-scoring options and they are attacking the stumps all the time," he said. The third Test between India and Australia will begin on January 7. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced

Out of 227 returnees from the United Kingdom, the Dehradun administration has tracked 202 people so far, while 25 people are still untraced. Police, Local Intelligence Unit and other units are helping the local authorities to track these 25...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks near record peak, dollar stumbles again

World stocks edged closer to recent record highs and Asian shares hit a record peak on Wednesday, as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year, with the upbeat mood pushing the safe-haven dollar to its lowest since April 2018.Eu...

Rs 3.09 crore worth sugarcane procured by mills in Muzaffarnagar: Officials

Eight sugar mills have procured over Rs 3 crore worth of sugarcane from farmers during the current crushing season, officials said here on Wednesday.According to District Cane Officer R D Trivedi, the eight sugar mills comprise Khatauli, Ma...

Sensex rises by 133.14 points to close at record high of 47,746.22; Nifty jumps 49.35 pts to 13,981.95.

Sensex rises by 133.14 points to close at record high of 47,746.22 Nifty jumps 49.35 pts to 13,981.95....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020