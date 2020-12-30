Left Menu
Soccer-Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

Rivals Liverpool will also not be allowed to host fans at Anfield, though their next home game is not until Jan. 17 against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britain's COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams that were allowed to welcome back 2,000 fans earlier this month after they fell into areas initially classified as Tier 2 or high alert regions when a month-long national lockdown was lifted.

But the British government said on Wednesday that the Liverpool City Region would move up to Tier 3 from 0001 GMT on Thursday as a new variant of the virus is spreading across the country. Under Tier 3 restrictions, all professional sporting events will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

"This includes Friday's visit of West Ham (United) and the Club's FA Cup third-round tie with Rotherham United on Saturday, 9 January," Everton said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1960404/fans-unable-to-attend-goodison-matches-until-further-notice. Rivals Liverpool will also not be allowed to host fans at Anfield, though their next home game is not until Jan. 17 against Manchester United in the Premier League.

