Manchester City's first team squad will return to training on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak forced them to close their facilities and postpone Monday's match at Everton, the Premier League club said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:03 IST
Soccer-Man City return to training after COVID-19 outbreak at club
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Manchester City's first team squad will return to training on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak forced them to close their facilities and postpone Monday's match at Everton, the Premier League club said. City reported numerous positive cases in their squad on Monday -- days after striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive -- forcing the league to postpone their match at Goodison Park.

"The full COVID-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/club-statement-covid-19-63744930. "The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming."

City's next game is at Chelsea on Sunday and the club said the bubble will undergo further testing this week with the results dictating their next steps. Earlier on Wednesday, Fulham's league match at Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off at 1800 GMT was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the West London club.

