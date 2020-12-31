Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. In Simone Biles’ path, a fearless young gymnast learns new 2020 routine

Ty-La Morris has always been special. She was "a little older than one" when she crawled to the edge of her bed and did the splits, according to her mother, Likisha McCormick, and was three years old when she mastered the cartwheel, able to flip around the length of a football field. Querrey given suspended $20,000 fine for quarantine breach

American Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP for breaching COVID-19 protocols at the St Petersburg Open in October, the governing body for men's tennis said on Wednesday. Querrey, 33, was withdrawn from the tournament after he returned a positive COVID-19 test a day before the main draw began but left the country on a private plane despite being placed in isolation by Russian authorities. Here's Johnny - Manziel to resume playing career at startup league

Former college standout Johnny Manziel, whose much-hyped NFL career fizzled after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, will return to the gridiron with Fan Controlled Football, the startup league said on Wednesday. Manziel, who was one of the most electrifying college quarterbacks of all-time before moving to the NFL, will make his FCF debut when the inaugural season of a four-team league where fans call plays and make roster decisions kicks off on Feb. 13. Former Rangers, Lightning F Callahan announces retirement

Ryan Callahan announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday morning. The former Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers forward was diagnosed with a degenerative back disease last year. He spent last season on long-term injured reserve with the Senators, who acquired him from Tampa Bay in July 2019 with the Lightning's fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft for Mike Condon and Ottawa's sixth-round selection. NFL-Browns COVID-19 positives are potential final hurdle for NFL regular season

The Cleveland Browns shut down their training and practice facility on Wednesday after a player and a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, posing a potential final hurdle for the NFL as it closes out its regular season. The 10-5 Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot going into their Sunday game against divisional rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have clinched their playoff berth after winning the AFC North title. Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was awarded a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list published on Wednesday. The 35-year-old this year became the most successful F1 driver of all time after equalling Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven titles and beating the German's 91 race wins. Bills to host playoff game with limited fans in stands

The Buffalo Bills will be allowed to have nearly 7,000 fans in the stands when they host their first playoff game in 24 years, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. They will be the first spectators at a professional sporting event in New York state since the coronavirus brought sports to a halt in mid-March. Bills Stadium in Orchard Park seats about 72,000. Capitals sign Slovak defenseman Chara to one-year deal

Long-time Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has agreed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Slovak defenseman, who in 2011 became the second European-born captain to win the Stanley Cup, agreed to a $795,000 contract to join the Capitals for what will be his 23rd season in the NHL. NBA roundup: Bucks set three-point record in rout of Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers while routing the host Miami Heat 144-97 in a wire-to-wire victory on Tuesday night. The Bucks shot 56.9 percent from long distance (29-for-51) and got 3-pointers from 12 different players -- everyone who saw the court except for two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The old NBA mark of 27 3-pointers was set by the Houston Rockets on April 7, 2019, against the Phoenix Suns. Report: 24 Army football players linked to cheating scandal

Two dozen football players at Army have been linked to an academic cheating scandal at the military academy, USA Today reported Wednesday. Last week, USA Today said that 73 cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point had been accused of cheating on a calculus exam last May, with 58 of them admitting to having done so. Wednesday's report said that in all, 55 of the cadets were athletes -- including 24 football players.