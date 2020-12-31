Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia v India women's ODI series postponed due to COVID

The Australia-India women's ODI series slated for next month has been postponed to next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. Australia are currently hosting the India men's team in a four-test series. Australia defeated India in the women's T20 World Cup final in March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the last time the teams met.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-12-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 07:10 IST
Cricket-Australia v India women's ODI series postponed due to COVID

The Australia-India women's ODI series slated for next month has been postponed to next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. CA boss Nick Hockley said Australia would host India's women next season with three extra Twenty20 internationals added to the schedule on top of the three ODIs originally earmarked for January.

"We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season," Hockley said in a media release. Australia are currently hosting the India men's team in a four-test series.

Australia defeated India in the women's T20 World Cup final in March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the last time the teams met.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Matip out for up to three weeks with adductor strain

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will be out of action for up to three weeks after suffering an adductor strain in Sundays 1-1 Premier League draw with West Bromwich Albion, manager Juergen Klopp said. The 29-year-olds injury comes at a time w...

Verizon announces new software update for LG WING 5G in the US

US carrier Verizon on Wednesday announced a new software update for the LG WING 5G users. The latest update is arriving with version number F100VM10d and the changelog includes the November 2020 Android security patch, a couple of improveme...

PM Ardern congratulates Kiwis recognised in New Year 2021 Honours List

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New Year 2021 Honours List.The past year has been one that few of us could...

Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home

Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Years Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities at home, after the islands first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020