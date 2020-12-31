Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPL plans not to pause season amid rise in coronavirus case

After two fixtures were postponed due to COVID-19, English Premier League (EPL) on Wednesday said they are not planning to pause the season and will play matches as per the scheduled.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:30 IST
EPL plans not to pause season amid rise in coronavirus case
EPL logo. Image Credit: ANI

After two fixtures were postponed due to COVID-19, English Premier League (EPL) on Wednesday said they are not planning to pause the season and will play matches as per the scheduled. Premier League in a statement said it has the backing of the UK government and have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures as planned.

"The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so. The League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of Government," Premier League said in a statement. This comes following matches between Tottenham and Fulham, and Manchester City's clash against Everton was postponed after a number of positive coronavirus cases were reported.

"With the health of players and staff being the priority, the League is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules," EPL said. On Wednesday, Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms.

The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The UK registered 50,023 new positive cases for the coronavirus over the past day as the country battles a surge linked to the discovery of a new variant that is believed to be more transmissible

As a result of the new variant, parts of the UK, including London, are under the strictest level of lockdown and under other precautionary measures. (ANI)

Also Read: New English lockdown can't be ruled out after Christmas, minister suggests

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hanks displays 'horrible' bald haircut for 'Elvis' role

Hollywood star Tom Hanks briefly showed off his horrible new bald hairstyle, which he got for Baz Luhrmanns forthcoming Elvis biopic. According to Page Six, the 64-year-old star Hanks said on The Graham Norton Show, Let me show you the horr...

China tells U.S. politicians to stop using Xinjiang to interfere in its affairs

China on Thursday urged U.S. politicians to stop using issues in its Xinjiang region to interfere in its affairs, after the United States demanded the release of a Uighur doctor.Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a ...

Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in quarantine. Rai, who completed a shooting schedule of his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share his diagnosi...

COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Goa, says minister

The Goa government is likely to impose night curfew in the state on the lines of Delhi to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a state minister said on Thursday. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, did not specify when its implementation is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020