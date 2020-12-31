Simeone reaches 500 games as Atletico Madrid coach

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Wednesday achieved a new milestone as he took charge of his 500th game with the club. He touched the landmark figure during Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Getafe. The Argentine became Atletico Madrid coach on December 23, 2011, having previously played for the club during two spells. In his first period at Atleti, he won a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in the 1995/96 season.

His first match as club's coach came on January 7, 2012 as they drew against Malaga. But just one week later, the club defeated Villarreal 3-0 and since then he has gone on to win another 301 games. During his time as Atleti coach, Simeone has won seven titles: LaLiga (13/14), Copa del Rey (2013), Europa League (2012 and 2018), UEFA Super Cup (2012 and 2018), and Spanish Super Cup (2014).

In the match against Getafe, Luis Suarez netted the only goal scored in the match. Moreover, this was Atletico Madrid's last match of the year, meaning they end the year on a winning note and at the top of the La Liga table. The club tops the La Liga table with 35 points, two points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid will now take on Alaves on January 3. (ANI)