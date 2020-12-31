Left Menu
Olympic bronze and World Cup winner hockey player Michael Kindo dies

Indias 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze winning team member Michael Kondo died at a hospital here on Thursday due to age-related ailments. Deeply saddened to know the passing away of hockey legend and Arjuna Awardee MichaelKindo, a tribal icon and part of Indias World Cup winning team of 1975.

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:25 IST
India's 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze winning team member Michael Kondo died at a hospital here on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 73, and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

''Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression,'' a family source told PTI. ''His last rites will be completed tomorrow as his daughters are reaching only then.'' Kindo was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 1972.

Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final. He was also in the team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He scored three goals in that edition of the Games. Hockey India condoled his death. ''We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and 1975 World Cup winner, Michael Kindo. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family,'' the HI said in a tweet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Kindo as a ''tribal icon''. ''Deeply saddened to know the passing away of hockey legend and Arjuna Awardee #MichaelKindo, a tribal icon and part of India's World Cup winning team of 1975. My thoughts are with his family and fans,'' Patnaik said in his official Twitter handle.

Former India captain Dilip Tirkey also condoled Kindo's death. ''Hockey legend Michael Kindo will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor,'' he tweeted.

