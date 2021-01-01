Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's batsmen must 'grind' to foil India's plans: Labuschagne

Australia's batsmen must balance aggression with discipline to combat India in the third test in Sydney after being pinned down by their bowlers in the first two matches, number three Marnus Labuschagne said. Australia have not surpassed 200 in either test so far, struggling to break the shackles of a well-drilled Indian attack which has targeted the stumps and cut off cheap runs with heavy leg-side fields.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 06:30 IST
Cricket-Australia's batsmen must 'grind' to foil India's plans: Labuschagne

Australia's batsmen must balance aggression with discipline to combat India in the third test in Sydney after being pinned down by their bowlers in the first two matches, number three Marnus Labuschagne said.

Australia have not surpassed 200 in either test so far, struggling to break the shackles of a well-drilled Indian attack which has targeted the stumps and cut off cheap runs with heavy leg-side fields. While much of the focus has been on Steve Smith's struggles and his failure to reach double-figures in the series, top order batsman Labuschagne has also had to battle for runs.

Yet to score a half-century a year after dominating Pakistan and New Zealand on home pitches, Labuschagne paid credit to India's bowlers but said Australia had to rise to the challenge. "They've been very disciplined in their bowling and in their plans, with both spin and pace, I think they've really held that straight line," said Labuschagne, who was dismissed for 48 and 28 in the second test in Melbourne.

"They've made us face a lot of balls for ... a strike rate of about two runs an over. "We need to be very disciplined. And we also need to come up with ways to put them under pressure.

"For us, it's just making sure we keep finding ways to score ... It doesn't have to be pretty, but we just got to keep grinding and keep fighting away and if we do get in, we've got to make sure we get those big scores." After Australia won the opener in Adelaide, India's eight-wicket win in Melbourne has left the four-match series poised at 1-1. The Sydney test starts on Jan. 7.

With opener Joe Burns dropped after twin failures with the bat in Melbourne, David Warner has returned to the squad and is racing to recover from a groin strain. Although close with Queensland team mate Burns, Labuschagne said Warner's presence would give Australia a real boost.

"Someone with over 7,000 test runs and averaging near-on 50, he's a superb player," said Labuschagne. "I think he's in that top calibre of player ... Just his energy that he will bring around the group and his energy in the field will be terrific."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31, down from 25 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 10 of the new cases were imported infections originatin...

N.Korea's Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers' tomb

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the countrys citizens and a visit the tomb of his father and grandfather, state media reported, but gave no immediate sign he would give a speech as he has in past years.I...

U.S. Senator Perdue quarantines after coronavirus contact days before Georgia runoff vote

David Perdue, one of two Republican U.S. senators facing a runoff election next week, is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said on Thursday. Perdue was notified on Thursd...

Australia changes National Anthem wording to reflect Indigenous history

Australia amended its national anthem to remove reference to the country being young and free amid calls to recognise that its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.The change to for we are one and free took e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021