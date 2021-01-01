Left Menu
Soccer-Brazilian Bobo returns to Sydney FC for 2020-21 season

The club will hope the 35-year-old, who broke the record for most goals in an Australian top-flight season when he netted 27 times for the Sky Blues in 2017-18, can fill the void left by the departure of Adam Le Fondre, who joined Indian Super League side Mumbai FC on loan in October. Bobo scored 52 goals in 71 appearances during his previous spell with Sydney FC, winning the A-League title in 2016-17.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 13:48 IST
Sydney FC's quest for a third successive A-League crown was given a boost on Friday with the return of prolific Brazilian striker Bobo for the 2020-21 campaign. The club will hope the 35-year-old, who broke the record for most goals in an Australian top-flight season when he netted 27 times for the Sky Blues in 2017-18, can fill the void left by the departure of Adam Le Fondre, who joined Indian Super League side Mumbai FC on loan in October.

Bobo scored 52 goals in 71 appearances during his previous spell with Sydney FC, winning the A-League title in 2016-17. "I enjoyed every moment of my time at Sydney FC, we had a hugely successful two seasons and I want that again," Bobo said on the club's website. "The club has hardly missed a beat since ... and I can't wait to go for three in a row.

Bobo, who left Sydney FC in 2018, is returning after stints with Turkey's Alanyaspor, India's Hyderabad FC and Brazil's Oeste. "It's fantastic we've been able to bring Bobo back and I hope it will excite our members," head coach Steve Corica said. "His goalscoring record is phenomenal and it means we've now got excellent competition for places among our strikers."

Bobo is in quarantine and will miss Sydney FC's season-opener at Wellington Phoenix on Saturday, but is expected to be available for their first home game of the season against Western Sydney Wanderers on Jan. 16.

