Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit Sharma replaces Pujara as vice-captain of Indian Test team

However, it is learnt that the team management was always clear that once Rohit is fit and able to join the squad, he will be Rahanes deputy.There was never an iota of doubt about who will be Indias vice-captain once Virat takes a break and Ajinkya is elevated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 15:36 IST
Rohit Sharma replaces Pujara as vice-captain of Indian Test team

Senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Friday appointed the vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the first time in his career, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara, who was entrusted with the responsibility for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. After regular captain Virat Kohli went on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide, Pujara was named Ajinkya Rahane's deputy for the second match. However, it is learnt that the team management was always clear that once Rohit is fit and able to join the squad, he will be Rahane's deputy.

''There was never an iota of doubt about who will be India's vice-captain once Virat takes a break and Ajinkya is elevated. It was always going to be Rohit and Pujara was just a stop-gap arrangement till the former joined the squad,'' a senior official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity. ''Rohit has been India's long-time white ball vice-captain, so it was only imperative that in Virat's absence, he will be a part of the team's leadership group,'' the official added.

Rohit completed his 14 days of hard quarantine in a Sydney apartment only a few days back and has joined the squad in Melbourne on Wednesday. He received a warm welcome from one and all. It is still not clear whether Rohit will prefer opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill, with Mayank Agarwal being dropped from the playing eleven due to his prolonged bad patch, or bat in the middle-order in place of Hanuma Vihari, who looks like a certain casualty in terms of team combination.

Rohit has started training from Thursday and the full fledged session of the Indian contingent after new year break will start from Saturday. Rohit has scored 2141 runs in 32 Tests at an average f 46 plus. He has six hundreds in his kitty with the best of 212 against South Africa in 2019. The Indian team will be leaving for Sydney on January 5 for the New Year's Test which is scheduled to start on January 7.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe cold wave continues in Kashmir on New Year’s Day; Gulmarg freezes at -9 deg C

Severe cold wave conditions continued unabated in Kashmir where the minimum temperature settled below zero, marking a frozen welcome to the New Year. The sub-zero temperature across the Valley resulted in the freezing of water supply lines ...

2020 saw environment bounce back to its glory, even if temporarily

The COVID-19 pandemic battered and bruised the world in 2020, teaching the value of human life, but an evident positive impact was that it helped the environment bounce back to its glory, even if temporarily. While schools, workplaces, tran...

Maha: Man gets one year RI for molesting school girls

A special court at Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra sentenced a 49-year-old man to one year of rigorous imprisonment for molesting school girls. In the order passed recently, special court judge S S Shaikh also slapped a fine of Rs...

Farmers' protest: NGO installing bio-toilets at Singhu border for women

With more women joining the farmers protest at the Singhu border here over the last few days, an NGO is installing bio-toilets made using recycled material to ensure that they dont have to worry about the lack of basic amenities. Days after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021