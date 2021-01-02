Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs Pak: Babar Azam to miss 2nd Test, Rizwan to lead visitors

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will miss the second Test against New Zealand, which commences at the Hagley Oval from Sunday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:05 IST
NZ vs Pak: Babar Azam to miss 2nd Test, Rizwan to lead visitors
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will miss the second Test against New Zealand, which commences at the Hagley Oval from Sunday. In Babar's absence, Mohammad Rizwan, who captained Pakistan in the first Test, will continue to lead the side.

Babar had a full-fledged training session on Friday, but felt a slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk. Babar had to sit out the three-T20I series and the first Test, at Mount Maunganui, after he fractured his right thumb during a net session in the lead-up to the white-ball series.

"We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover. He is our captain and the most important batsman in the lineup, so we do not want to take any risk," the team doctor said in a release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa," he added.

In the first Test, Fawad Alam's second ton and Mohammad Rizwan's fifth half-century went in vain as New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs. Day five of the first Test was an emotional joy ride. With Fawad and Pakistan skipper Rizwan weathering the storm in the first two sessions, it almost looked like the game will be drawn as the duo stitched the eighth-longest fourth-innings partnership of all time.

However, New Zealand pacers denied visitors a draw as Pakistan lost all six wickets in the concluding session of the match. Pakistan squad for the second Test against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, and Zafar Gohar (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Same brain region operates loss and return of consciousness: Study

A study published in the journal JNeurosci claims that the loss and return of consciousness including both sleep and anaesthesia are propelled by the same network of brain regions. The biological basis of consciousness has confounded scient...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...

Wardwizard Group Expands it’s presence in Eastern India

Wardwizard Innovation Mobility Ltd BSE 538970 announces its expansion in eastern geography of India. With the brand Joy E bikes Vyom Innovations already recognised successful in western parts of India, it was a matter of time to announce...

So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference.

So far, over 50 farmers have been martyred during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021