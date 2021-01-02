Left Menu
Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee put pen to paper for SC East Bengal

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:21 IST
Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee put pen to paper for SC East Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the signings of defenders Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee for the rest of the Hero Indian Super League season. Mumbai-born centre-back Gaikwad was with Kerala Blasters last season.

Gaikwad has a lot of experience, having played for Kolkata giants -- East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- in the I-League along with stints at FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC in the ISL. ''I am delighted to reunite with SC East Bengal, a club I played for in the past. We all know how big a club it is and I am eager to contribute to the team's success.

''The season is underway and I am raring to go,'' said Gaikwad, who has been capped over 36 times for the Indian national team and is known for his long throws. Mukherjee, meanwhile, expressed his desire to join SC East Bengal after parting ways with ATK Mohun Bagan. The 24-year old full-back is a product of East Bengal's youth system and started his professional career with Calcutta Football League (CFL) side Aryan FC where he spent two seasons before joining Mohammedan Sporting in 2017.

For ATK, Mukherjee played in nine matches in his debut season under coach Steve Coppell and even scored a goal against erstwhile Delhi Dynamos. ''It is always a great opportunity to play for SC East Bengal and I am thrilled to be back to where it all started. I can't wait to learn from someone like Robbie Fowler and I consider myself extremely fortunate to get this chance,'' Mukherjee said.

