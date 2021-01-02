Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbais senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:12 IST
Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time
Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: (Twitter; @jr_tendulkar)

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This was confirmed by the Mumbai team's chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday.

Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad. ''Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad,'' an MCA official stated.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad. He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The Mumbai squad is led by flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, will begin from January 10, commencing the delayed 2020-21 domestic season..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico City ban on single-use plastics takes effect

A broad ban on single-use containers, forks, straws and other ubiquitous items takes effect in Mexicos capital, one of the worlds largest cities, after more than a year of preparation. On Friday, Mexico Citys environmental secretary said vi...

Bihar records 397 new COVID-19 cases

Bihar has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, informed the state health department. 397 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far on January 1 taking the total count of active cases to 5,162 in Bihar, the department t...

Japan to consider new COVID-19 emergency declaration

Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the nations pandemic response said on Saturday.The government needs to consul...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021